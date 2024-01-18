Nunavut asks Ottawa for $250 million to help alleviate housing shortage
Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok says the territory is looking for $250 million from the federal government to build more homes in a region with a high cost of living, which has been hit particularly hard by rising fuel and food costs. (Jan. 18, 2024)
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos