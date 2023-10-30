Skip to main content
Protesters who oppose Quebec's plan to double tuition for out-of-province students say the provincial government hasn't offered any evidence that the move will protect the French language. Many are concerned about the future of Bishop’s University, the smallest English-language university in Quebec and the only one outside Montreal. (Oct. 30, 2023)

