Protesters condemn Quebec plan to double tuition for out-of-province students
Protesters who oppose Quebec's plan to double tuition for out-of-province students say the provincial government hasn't offered any evidence that the move will protect the French language. Many are concerned about the future of Bishop’s University, the smallest English-language university in Quebec and the only one outside Montreal. (Oct. 30, 2023)
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos