Coronavirus Update: Ontario tightens restrictions in three hot spots as new COVID-19 case tally hits 939

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Ontario imposes “modified stage 2”; Quebec asks people to “make sacrifices”
- Trump to resume campaigning, less than a week after hospitalization
- Canada’s economy added 378,000 jobs in September
In Canada, there have been at least 177,998 cases reported. In the last week 14,882 new cases were announced, 22 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 149,420 recoveries and 9,585 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 8,773,664 tests.
Worldwide, there have been at least 36,515,563 cases confirmed and 1,061,877 deaths reported.
Photo of the day
Coronavirus in Canada
- Ontario announced new restrictions in three hot-spot areas – Toronto, Ottawa and Peel region – closing indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, limiting sports, and asking people not to travel. The “modified stage 2” closures come into effect on Saturday. Cases in the province rose to 939 today, the highest figure recorded. Meanwhile, the number of nursing homes declaring an outbreak has tripled over the past month in the province.
- Quebec Premier François Legault urged people in the province to “make sacrifices” and avoid seeing friends and family over Thanksgiving to help protect the vulnerable. The province reported 1,102 new cases today – the seventh time in eight days the province has reported more than 1,000 new daily cases.
- In Alberta, Premier Jason Kenny said his government will take a “lighter approach” in response to rising COVID-19 numbers, urging “personal responsibility” over new public-health restrictions that might carry negative social or economic consequences.
In Ottawa, the government announced an updated rent relief program for businesses to replace a widely criticized, ineffective program, which expired last month.
- The new program, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy, enables entrepreneurs to apply for aid, rather than their landlords – correcting a common frustration with the previous program.
- As well, businesses will no longer have to meet the revenue loss threshold of at least 70 per cent compared with prepandemic levels. Instead, the funding will be available on a sliding scale depending on a company’s revenue loss.
- Recipients of the program will get up to 65 per cent of their rent or mortgage interest payments subsidized until Dec. 19 if they lost more than 70 per cent of their revenue. If they lost less than that amount, the rent subsidy is less.
Also, the federal government said it has committed to providing another $100-million to the country’s food banks, following an initial investment of $100-million in April. A report in July said new food bank clients tripled during the pandemic.
“Give thanks, not COVID": Universities across the country are asking students not to return home over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Coronavirus around the world
- In the United States, President Trump – who tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized last week – said he is set to return to the campaign trail with events at the White House on Saturday and in Florida two days later.
- The government of Spain reimposed a partial lockdown for the 3.8-million people living in and around the capital city, Madrid. With 723 cases per 100,000 people, Madrid is the second densest cluster in Europe, after Andorra.
Coronavirus and business
The Canadian economy added 378,000 jobs in September, well above the median prediction made by economists of 150,000 new positions.
- The economy has recovered roughly 76 per cent of three million positions lost in the first few months the pandemic, according to Statistics Canada. The unemployment rate declined to nine per cent from August’s 10.2 per cent.
- September’s new jobs came mostly from full-time work, with back-to-school helping return employment for both mothers and fathers to pre-crisis levels.
- However, for low-wage employees (those earning less than $16.03 an hour), employment is down 22.1 per cent, compared to a year ago.
Also today: Front-line retail workers call for return of COVID-19 pay bump as cases spike
And: Strong performance prompts two of Canada’s largest law firms to reverse pandemic pay cuts for staff.
Globe opinion
- Andrew Coyne: How to raise taxes, without wrecking the economy [For subscribers]
- Gary Mason: The pandemic is no excuse for blank-cheque vote-buying
More reporting
- Toronto will limit indoor recreational programs, affecting 20,000 registrants.
- The Ontario Real Estate Association calls for halt to open houses amid rising case numbers.
- Report urges keeping schools open and prioritizing mental-health if COVID-19 leads to lockdown.
- Eight members of Sherbrooke Phoenix test positive for COVID-19 in second QMJHL team outbreak.
