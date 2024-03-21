Two generations of political reporters reflect on Brian Mulroney's legacy
Trade, the GST and standing against apartheid are key parts of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney's time in office which continue to shape contemporary Canada. The Globe's Robert Fife and Marieke Walsh, two different generations of political reporters, reflect on Mr. Mulroney's complex legacy that includes the Karlheinz Schreiber affair.
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos