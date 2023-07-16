The consumer price index for June will be released on Tuesday. Lower energy prices are expected to bring inflation down more, but the Bank of Canada said in its interest rate decision last week that core inflation – which doesn’t include food and energy – was still running. U.S. and Canadian retail sales are also out. Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs will report Q2 earnings. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

