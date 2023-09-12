Skip to main content

Eastern Libya has been struck by catastrophic flooding that caused some dams to break, leaving thousands feared dead. Footage from the city of Derna shows a tsunami-like torrent raging through streets overnight Sunday, with daylight showing the scale of destruction in the region.

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos