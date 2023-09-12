Dramatic footage shows torrent of floodwater tearing through Libyan city
Eastern Libya has been struck by catastrophic flooding that caused some dams to break, leaving thousands feared dead. Footage from the city of Derna shows a tsunami-like torrent raging through streets overnight Sunday, with daylight showing the scale of destruction in the region.
