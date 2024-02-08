Skip to main content
When they make history at the Paris Games, Olympic medalists will take a bit of France and its history home, too. A hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower is being embedded in the gold, silver and bronze medals that will be hung around athletes’ necks at this year’s Summer Games and Paralympics.

