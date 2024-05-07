Leafhopper bug plagues Argentina's corn fields
Argentina – the world's No. 3 corn exporting country – has slashed millions of tons from its harvest projections for the current crop due to a rare plague of leafhoppers, which can carry a stunt disease that damages the cobs and kernels of the plant. Agriculture and climate experts have linked the outbreak to rising temperatures.
Reuters
