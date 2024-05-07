Ukraine's artillery pinned down by Russian drones
Amid a critical shell shortage as they await shipments from the U.S. military aid package, Ukrainian artillery units are playing a cat-and-mouse game with Russian attack drones. The enemy drones are hunting high-value artillery weapons like German-supplied howitzers, as Moscow pledges to focus its strikes on such weapons.
Reuters
