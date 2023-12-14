Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as the US headed into the holiday season and Americans continue to spend
Americans picked up their spending from October to November as the unofficial holiday season kicked off. Retail sales rose 0.3%, according to the Commerce Department. Economists were expecting a 0.2% drop. Figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.
The Associated Press
