Skip to main content

Ships intentionally dump oil at sea and some luxury cruise ships routinely use attachments called magic pipes to get rid of toxic waste below the water line. This episode of The Outlaw Ocean looks at these and the broader history of dumping at sea the sobering ecological consequences of environmental crimes.

The Outlaw Ocean Project

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos