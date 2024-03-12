Skip to main content
What started with a report from First Nations about a “bump on the sea floor” uncovered the discovery of an “explosion of life” in Canada’s only known coral reef. Ecologist Cherisse Du Preez shares her experience in the discovery of the Lophelia coral reef. (March 12, 2024)

