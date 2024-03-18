MPs split over NDP motion to recognize Palestine
MPs debate an NDP motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to "officially recognize the state of Palestine" on March 18. Liberals have been divided over the war and say they want to support both Israelis and Palestinians, while Conservatives say the motion won’t help peace in the region. Muslim groups say the symbolism would be meaningful.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos