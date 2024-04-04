Plans underway to airlift stranded B.C. killer whale
Federal Fisheries Department officials and area First Nations leaders say they are working on a rescue plan to lift a stranded killer whale calf out of a remote B.C. lagoon. The rescue team says the calf needs to be in the open ocean to reunite with its extended family, but has so far refused to leave the lagoon since its pregnant mother died on a rocky beach on March 23. (Apr. 03, 2024)
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos