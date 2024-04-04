Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Federal Fisheries Department officials and area First Nations leaders say they are working on a rescue plan to lift a stranded killer whale calf out of a remote B.C. lagoon. The rescue team says the calf needs to be in the open ocean to reunite with its extended family, but has so far refused to leave the lagoon since its pregnant mother died on a rocky beach on March 23. (Apr. 03, 2024)

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos