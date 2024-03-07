Police investigate scene of shooting of six at Ottawa home
Ottawa police say four children and two adults are dead and a seventh person is injured after what the police chief is describing as a late-evening attack by a lone actor at a townhouse in an Ottawa suburb. Police went door-to-door in Barrhaven the next morning to hear from potential witnesses as they continue to investigate at the home. (March 7, 2024)
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos