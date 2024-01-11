Quebec warns ER overcrowding to persist during peak flu season
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Jan. 10 that he is expecting the province's emergency room network to be overtaxed for a good part of the winter months. Officials also defended against criticism over a call in December for Quebecers to avoid emergency departments.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos