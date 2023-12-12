Trudeau says sharing Nijjar news was meant to deter India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he chose to reveal a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian to 'put a chill' on India amid concerns in the Sikh community over safety. Trudeau says in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press that the sombre message he delivered in the House of Commons was intended as an extra 'level of deterrence' to keep Canadians safer.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos