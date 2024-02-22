The debt spiral: How much is too much and where to turn when in too deep

Consumer debt is at an all-time high due to inflation and higher interest rates. Severely indebted clients may need to be referred to an insolvency expert. Scott Terrio, manager of consumer insolvency at Hoyes, Michalos & Associates Inc., joins Globe Advisor reporter Deanne Gage to discuss how insolvency works, the powers of creditors, and tips on how to avoid money traps not easy to undo.

