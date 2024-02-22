Skip to main content

Consumer debt is at an all-time high due to inflation and higher interest rates. Severely indebted clients may need to be referred to an insolvency expert. Scott Terrio, manager of consumer insolvency at Hoyes, Michalos & Associates Inc., joins Globe Advisor reporter Deanne Gage to discuss how insolvency works, the powers of creditors, and tips on how to avoid money traps not easy to undo.

The Globe and Mail

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos