The U.S. consumer price index for October will be out on Tuesday and signs point to easing inflation. U.S. retail sales for October will be released on Wednesday and they’re expected to decline after strong numbers in September. These figures will be key heading into the holiday season and the Fed’s last monetary policy decision in December. The PMAC annual national conference takes place on Tuesday in Toronto. Sun Life and Loblaws report Q3 earnings. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

