Police raid UCLA pro-Palestinian camp, make arrests
Hundreds of helmeted police started making arrests as they muscled their way into a central plaza of the University of California in Los Angeles early on Thursday (May 2) to disperse a pro-Palestinian protest camp attacked the previous night by pro-Israel supporters.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos