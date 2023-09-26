Whether residential or commercial, public or private, not all real estate investments are the same – especially today. The pandemic lit a fire under residential real estate, which hasn't been suppressed by rising interest rates, while office space has suffered now that hybrid work is here to stay. Globe Advisor reporter Brenda Bouw speaks to Dennis Mitchell, CEO and CIO of real estate investment firm Starlight Capital about the different types of real estate investments and which sectors appear most promising in the coming months.

