Paramedics take cover as an air-raid siren sounds near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 26, 2022.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

Russia has invaded Ukraine. Here are the latest updates:

The gymnasium at School No. 11 in central Przemysl is piled with bags of donated food and clothing for refugees from Ukraine on Feb. 26.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail 1 of 54

DOnations of clothing and food are distributed at a makeshift refugee camp set up next to the highway near the Ukrainian border in Przemysl, Poland on Feb. 26.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail 2 of 54

A volunteer asks people in the crowd if they can provide rides to refugees who have just arrived by bus in Przemysl, Poland, after crossing from Ukraine.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail 3 of 54

Helena (R) and her brother Bodia arrive at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing, in eastern Poland, after fleeing their home in Lviv on Feb 26.WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 54

The Ukraine House foundation in in Przemysl, Poland is converted to a refugee shelter for Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks, on Feb. 26.Omar Marques/Getty Images 5 of 54

Ukrainian citizens arrive at a border control checkpoint between Poland and Ukraine at the railway station in Przemysl, eastern Poland, on Feb. 26.WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 54

Ukrainian tanks move through Lugansk to defend the region ahead of an attack on Feb. 26.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 54

Refugees from Ukraine who have just crossed the border into Poland wait in a welcome centre set up in the Przemysl train station on Saturday, Feb. 26.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail 8 of 54

Satellite images show the Kamaryn Slavutych Border Crossing Bridge between Ukraine and Belarus on Feb. 26, 2022, (top) after it was reportedly blown up by Ukrainian forces, and on Feb. 22, (bottom) before the explosion intended to keep out Russian troops.-/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 54

A Ukrainian woman and a child pick from donated supplies at a primary school sports hall in Przemysl, Poland, that has been converted into a temporary shelter on Feb. 26.Omar Marques/Getty Images 10 of 54

Armed volunteers join to defend Kyiv during the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 26.LYNSEY ADDARIO/The New York Times News Service 11 of 54

A woman holds her baby as she arrives by bus to a supermarket parking lot at the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Przemysl, Poland on Feb. 26.Omar Marques/Getty Images 12 of 54

Civilians shelter in a parking garage in Kyiv after heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces on Saturday, Feb. 26.LYNSEY ADDARIO/The New York Times News Service 13 of 54

Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the military airbase in Vasylkiv, a city in the Kyiv region on Feb. 26.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 14 of 54

A militant of the self-proclaimed ;Donetsk People's Republic' inspects the remains of a missile that landed on a street in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, on Feb. 26.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 15 of 54

Volunteers work to make molotov cocktails in the basement of a bomb shelter in Kyiv on Feb. 26.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 16 of 54

Smoke rises from a Russian tank destroyed by the Ukrainian forces on the side of a road in the Lugansk region on Feb. 26.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 54

A civilian member of a Territorial Defence unit rests in a bomb shelter on Feb. 26 after a night of Russian shelling.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 18 of 54

Ukrainian servicemen walk by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, on Feb. 26.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 19 of 54

Ukrainian servicemen share a meal at a military airbase in Vasylkiv, a city near Kyiv, on Feb. 26.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 20 of 54

Damage to the upper floors of a residential building in Kyiv after it was reportedly struck by a Russian rocket on Feb. 26.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 21 of 54

Civilian volunteers check their guns at a Territorial Defence unit registration office on Feb. 26.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 22 of 54

A Ukrainian serviceman walks by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv on Feb. 26.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 23 of 54

A man looks at a damaged residential apartment building in Kyiv that was hit by a missile on Feb. 26.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 24 of 54

People fleeing Ukraine walk with their belongings after crossing the border in Barabas, Hungary on Feb. 26. Long queues have already formed at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.Janos Kummer/Getty Images 25 of 54

Volunteers offer transportation and accomodation to Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Przemsyl, eastern Poland, via the Medyka pedestrian border crossing on February 26WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 54

People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 26.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 27 of 54

People coming from Ukraine descend from a ferry boat to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 26.DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 54

Ukrainian refugees arrive at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing, in Przemsyl, eastern Poland, on Feb. 26.WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images 29 of 54

A teacher walks through a room at a kindergarten, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine on Feb. 26.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 30 of 54

Ukrainian servicemen inspect a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv on Feb. 26.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 31 of 54

An apartment building is damaged by recent shelling and a missile strike in Kyiv on Feb. 26.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 32 of 54

A Ukrainian service member patrols an empty road in Kyiv in the morning of Feb. 26.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 33 of 54

People arrive at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, on Feb. 26.JAKUB STEZYCKI/Reuters 34 of 54

Surveillance footage shows a missile hitting a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 26.HANDOUT/Reuters 35 of 54

Firefighters extinguish fire in an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv on Feb. 26.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 36 of 54

Smoke rises after recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine early on Feb. 26.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 37 of 54

Ukrainian service members look for unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in Kyiv on Feb. 26.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 38 of 54

A crowd of people wait for a train to Poland at a railway station in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Feb. 26.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 39 of 54

A destroyed Russian tank sits roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on Feb. 26.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 40 of 54

People crowd the platform of a Kyiv railway station as they board an evacuation train to Western Ukraine.Pierre Crom/Getty Images 41 of 54

The streets of Kyiv are empty after explosions and gunfire were reported around the capital on second night of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Pierre Crom/Getty Images 42 of 54

People who have recently crossed the border are offered hot food and drink in Medyka, Poland, on Feb. 26.BRYAN WOOLSTON/Reuters 43 of 54

Ukrainian refugees rest at a temporary accommodation point in a primary school in Przemysl, eastern Poland, on Feb. 26.WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images 44 of 54

People trying to flee the country wait for a train to Poland at a railway station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on Feb. 26.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 45 of 54

Families fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Ubla, Slovakia, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, on Feb. 26.RADOVAN STOKLASA/Reuters 46 of 54

People crowd a bus station in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv as they wait to board buses to Poland, on Feb. 26.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 47 of 54

Slovak volunteers offer free food and drinks to Ukrainian refugees after they crossed the border in Vysne Nemecke, eastern Slovakia, on Feb. 26.PETER LAZAR/AFP/Getty Images 48 of 54

A member of the Slovak Armed Forces carries a child who arrived in Slovakia with her family after fleeing Ukraine on Feb. 26.RADOVAN STOKLASA/Reuters 49 of 54

Ukrainian refugees wait to continue their journey after crossing the border into in Vysne Nemecke, eastern Slovakia, on Feb. 26.PETER LAZAR/AFP/Getty Images 50 of 54

Ukrainian women and children cross the border into Poland at the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing on Feb. 26.JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images 51 of 54

People fleeing from Ukraine are received by authorities upon arriving in Ubla, Slovakia, on Feb. 26.RADOVAN STOKLASA/Reuters 52 of 54

People stand in line to buy drinking water in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine on Feb. 26.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 53 of 54

People queue for a food supermarket in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Feb. 26.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 54 of 54





2:07 a.m. ET

Ukraine to establish foreign legion for volunteers from abroad,

Ukraine is establishing a foreign “international” legion for volunteers from abroad, President Volodymyr Zelenskey said on Sunday.

“This will be the key evidence of your support for our country,” Zelenskey said in a statement.

-Reuters

1:43 a.m. ET

Russian troops enter Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the streets of Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, said regional governor Oleh Sinegubov.

“The Russian enemy’s light vehicles have broken into Kharkiv, including the city centre,” Sinegubov said. “Ukraine’s armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians not to go out.”

Videos published by Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, and Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection showed several light military vehicles moving along a street and, separately, a burning tank.

12:05 a.m.

ICRC urged to repatriate bodies of Russian soldiers

The International Committee of the Red Cross says it is aware of requests by Ukraine’s UN ambassador and others to repatriate the bodies of Russian soldiers killed in action in Ukraine but has no numbers.

Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya tweeted Saturday that Ukraine has appealed to the ICRC “to facilitate repatriation of thousands of bodies of Russian soldiers” killed during its invasion of Ukraine. An accompanying chart claimed 3,500 Russian troops have been killed.

Kyslytsya tweeted that parents in Russia should have a chance “to bury them with dignity.” “Don’t let (Russian President Vladimir) Putin hide scale of tragedy,” he urged.

Laetitia Courtois, ICRC’s permanent observer to the United Nations said the ICRC can act as a neutral intermediary on the return of bodies and other humanitarian issues in conflict.

-The Associated Press

11:25 p.m.

Google blocks RT, other Russian state media from earning ad revenue

Google barred Russia’s state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.

Citing “extraordinary circumstances,” Google’s YouTube unit said it was “pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube.” These included several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions, such as those by the European Union. Ad placement is largely controlled by YouTube.

The EU on Wednesday announced sanctions on individuals, including Margarita Simonyan, whom it described as RT’s editor-in-chief and “a central figure” of Russian propaganda.

Videos from the affected channels also will come up less often in recommendations, YouTube spokesperson Farshad Shadloo said. He added that RT and several other channels would no longer be accessible in Ukraine because of a Ukrainian government request.

Meta Platforms Inc, owner of Facebook Inc., on Friday barred Russian state media from running ads or generating revenue from ads on its services anywhere in the world.

- Reuters

11:08 p.m.

Elon Musk says Starlink active in Ukraine as Russian invasion disrupts internet

SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company’s Starlink satellite broadband service is available in Ukraine and SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose internet has been disrupted due to the Russian invasion.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” Musk tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.

Internet connectivity in Ukraine has been affected by the Russian invasion, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest, internet monitors said on Saturday.

While extremely costly to deploy, satellite technology can provide internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach. The technology can also be a critical backstop when hurricanes or other natural disasters disrupt communication.

- Reuters

9:36 p.m.

Zelensky’s office reports blasts near the Zhuliany airport

Smoke and flames rise over during the shelling near Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

Huge explosions lit up the predawn sky south of Kyiv early Sunday. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said one of the blasts was near the Zhuliany airport, and the mayor of Vasylkiv, about 40 kilometres south of the capital, said an oil depot was hit. ”The enemy wants to destroy everything around,” said the mayor, Natalia Balasinovich.

The government warned that smoke from the huge explosion could cause an “environmental catastrophe” and advised people to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze.

There were also reports of heavy fighting near Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, in the northeast, where Russian troops blew up a natural gas pipeline, a Ukrainian state agency said. The gas blast there sent a mushroom cloud up into the darkness.

Russian troops later entered Kharkiv, an interior ministry adviser, Anton Herashchenko, said on Telegram. Videos posted by him and a state agency showed several military vehicles moving on a street and, separately, a burning tank.

Russian-backed separatists in the eastern province of Luhansk said a Ukrainian missile had blown an oil terminal in the town of Rovenky.

- AP and Reuters

8:55 p.m. ET

Trump calls attack on Ukraine ‘appalling’ days after praising Putin’s actions as ‘genius’

At the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida, former President Donald Trump condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians, marking a sharp shift of tone from earlier this week when he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this week, Trump irked some Republican party members by describing Putin’s actions in Ukraine, where cities have been pounded by Russian artillery and cruise missiles, as “genius” and “pretty savvy.”

Addressing an adoring crowd at CPAC, Trump expressed empathy for Ukrainians and this time praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him “brave” as he stays in Kyiv.

“The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all,” Trump said.

- Reuters

8:34 p.m. ET

Investors brace for volatility as West moves to cut Russia off from SWIFT

Investors were preparing on Saturday for more wild gyrations in asset prices after Western nations announced tougher sanctions on Russia, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Investors had been fearing Russia’s getting kicked off SWIFT, the world’s main international payments network, as it would disrupt global trade and hurt Western interests as well as hitting Russia.

The news comes after a week when worries over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine shook markets across the world, with stocks tumbling and oil prices soaring as investors rushed to gold, the dollar and other safe havens.

- Reuters

5:46 p.m. ET

Canada and Western allies expel some Russian banks from global SWIFT pay system

Canada and key Western allies said they are taking steps to block Russia’s access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punitive action against Moscow for its ongoing military assault on Ukraine.

The move deals a blow to Russian trade and makes it harder for Russian companies to do business. SWIFT, or the “Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication,” is a secure messaging network that facilitates rapid cross-border payments, making it a crucial mechanism for international trade.

The sanctions, agreed with the United States, France, Canada, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission, also include limiting the ability of Russia’s central bank to support the ruble.

The SWIFT measure comes one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly called for Russia to be cut off from the international payment system.

The European Union, led by Germany, had been the most opposed. The EU trades significantly with Moscow, including importing Russian oil, gas and wheat, and making payments through SWIFT.

The SWIFT international payments system said on Saturday it was preparing to implement Western nations’ new measures targeting certain Russian banks in coming days.

Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, said in a statement on Twitter that the new sanctions are aimed at sabotaging Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack.

- Steven Chase and Robert Fife

5:15 p.m. ET

Poland opens its arms and heart to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion

The gymnasium at School No. 11 in central Przemysl piled with bags of donated food and clothing for refugees from Ukraine.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

After initially hesitating to mass-mobilize in support of refugees, Poland has opened its arms and hearts to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. The Polish government said that more than 115,000 Ukrainians have entered the country. Most came through Przemysl, the largest city next to the border.

Two days ago, only one city official and a handful of volunteers, mainly from the local Ukrainian cultural centre, were on hand to help hundreds of refugees who arrived from Lviv and Kyiv. There was hardly any food available and only a scattering of folding beds.

By Saturday, the centre was teeming with activity and full of tables loaded with donated food, water, sandwiches, snacks and children’s toys. At one point a truck arrived with boxes of baked goods, and several volunteers moved among the refugees offering free rides across Poland and throughout the European Union. Several city officials were working feverishly to prepare for more than 8,000 refugees who were expected Saturday night.

- Paul Waldie in Przemysl, Poland

5:02 p.m. ET

Anti-war sentiment grows in Russia despite arrests

More and more Russians are speaking out against the invasion, even as the government’s official rhetoric grew increasingly harsher.

Small street protests resumed in Moscow, the second-largest city of St. Petersburg and other Russian cities for the third straight day, with people taking to the streets despite mass detentions on Thursday and Friday. According to OVD-Info, a rights group that tracks political arrests, at least 460 people in 34 cities were detained over anti-war protests on Saturday, including over 200 in Moscow.

- The Associated Press

3:21 p.m. ET

UN Security Council plans vote to call General Assembly meeting on Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Sunday to call for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which would be held on Monday, diplomats said.

The vote by the 15-member council is procedural so none of the five permanent council members - Russia, China, France, Britain and the United States - can wield their vetoes. The move needs nine votes in favor and is likely to pass, diplomats said.

Only 10 such emergency special sessions of the General Assembly have been convened since 1950.

The request for a session on Ukraine comes after Russia vetoed on Friday a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion. China, India and UAE abstained, while the remaining 11 members voted in favor.

- Reuters

3:21 p.m. ET

Sweden joins Poland in boycotting Russia in the World Cup

Poland’s refusal to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gained wider support when Sweden followed with its own plans to protest to FIFA on Saturday.

Sweden, a potential opponent of Russia in next month’s playoffs, declared its national team would not play a match against the Russians regardless of where it takes place.

“The illegal and deeply unjust invasion of Ukraine currently makes all football fixtures with Russia impossible,” said Karl-Erik Nilsson, the Swedish federation’s chairman. “We therefore urge FIFA to decide that the playoff matches in March in which Russia participates will be canceled.”

The winner of the Poland-Russia match is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on Mar. 29 for a place at the World Cup being played in Qatar from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.

-The Associated Press

3:19 p.m. ET

Zelensky says he’s open for talks with Russia in video message

Zelensky said in a video message that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered to help organize talks with Russia.

Zelensky also said he and Erdogan “agree that a ban on the passage of Russian warships into the Black Sea is very important today,” adding that “it has been done.” Turkey, however, hasn’t announced any ban for Russian warships to move through Turkish Straits following Erdogan’s talk with Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president offered Friday to negotiate a key Russian demand: that Ukraine declare itself neutral and abandon its ambition of joining NATO. But movement to actually advance any diplomacy has appeared to sputter.

-The Associated Press

3:06 p.m. ET

Germany to send anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

In a significant shift, the German government confirmed Saturday that it has approved the shipment of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine and supports some restrictions of the SWIFT global banking system for Russia.

The German economy and climate ministry said in a statement that Germany is allowing the Netherlands to ship 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

Germany had long stuck to a policy of not exporting deadly weapons to conflict zones, including Ukraine. As recently as Friday, government officials said they would abide by that policy.

-The Associated Press

2:57 p.m. ET

Russia’s propaganda machine wages information warfare over Ukraine

With Russia’s troops dying in fierce battles against Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, Moscow is choking the flow of outside information to Russian citizens and filling the void with news reports of sunny successes in a conflict that, official Kremlin narratives say, is not a war.

Russia’s official narrative, which its media have been ordered to transmit, is that it is performing a necessary liberation of Ukraine, with a military operation that has spared civilians and secured the “peaceful surrender” of cities like Melitopol, in the country’s east.

In reality, Russian forces have encountered intense fighting across Ukraine that has limited their advances and exacted a heavy toll in lost armour and lives – including in Melitopol, which British officials said Saturday had not actually been captured by Russia.

- Nathan VanderKlippe in Chisinau, Moldova

12:52 p.m. ET

Expel Russia’s envoy from Canada, recall ours from Moscow, Conservatives urge Trudeau

Oleg Stepanov is Russia's envoy to Canada.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

Canada should expel Russia’s ambassador in Ottawa, recall his Canadian counterpart in Moscow and revoke any broadcasting licenses for state-funded Russian media such as the Russia Today television network, the Conservative Party urged the Trudeau government on Saturday. Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen called the Russian invasion “a serious violation of international law and our collective humanity,” The Globe and Mail’s Steven Chase reports. She added that Canada’s response should include a rethink of defence policy in the Arctic:

It’s time to take seriously Canada’s Arctic security and sovereignty. Canada, like Ukraine, shares a border with Russia. We can no longer afford to take our peace and security for granted. The government needs to come forward with a robust plan for Canada’s Arctic that will modernize NORAD’s early warning system, among other measures.

- Globe staff

11:45 a.m. ET

Who’s laughing now? Zelensky’s journey from TV comic to wartime president

Watch excerpts from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 messages from Kyiv. The Globe and Mail

When President Volodymyr Zelensky issued another of his signature selfie videos from Kyiv on Saturday, it was a new performance in a role few people could have imagined for him three years ago: National hero. When he first ran for office in 2019, he was best known as a TV actor whose native Russian language raised whispers about whether his allegiances were really with Moscow. Now, no one doubts what side he’s on, The Globe’s Mark MacKinnon reports in a profile of the comedian-turned-president.

Saturday morning’s video, which got three million Instagram views in an hour, promised Ukrainians that Mr. Zelensky was in Kyiv to stay and the country’s armed forces would not give up:

Lately there has been a lot of fake information online that I am calling on our army to lay down their arms and to evacuate. Listen. I am here. We are not going to lay down anything. We will protect our country. Our weapon is truth. And the truth is that it is our land. Our country. Our children. And we will protect it. That is it. That’s what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine.

-Globe staff

Milan, Feb. 26: Antiwar protesters carry a large rainbow flag that reads 'peace' in Italian.Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

10:43 a.m. ET

Anti-war protests around the world call for action against Moscow

Thousands of people rallied in cities around the world on Saturday, with protesters – including many Ukrainians living abroad – in Sydney, London, Nicosia, Berlin, Athens, Helsinki, Madrid and Milan calling on governments to do more to help Ukraine punish Russia and avoid a broader conflict.

Hundreds demonstrated in the square in front of the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, carrying signs that said things such as “Make Ukraine a member of NATO now” and “Say no to Putin.” A rally that organizers estimated numbered 20,000 people was held in the Swiss capital of Bern.

In Russia, antiwar campaigners have voiced their anger in defiance of warnings from the authorities. Police on Thursday detained more than 1,600 Russian protesters.

- Reuters

10:25 a.m. ET

Video: Missile strikes Kyiv apartment block

Ukraine's state emergency services released this video of a Feb. 26 rocket attack that, according to the Interior Minister, did not kill anyone. The Globe and Mail

9:14 a.m. ET

Kyiv to start curfew Saturday night until Monday, mayor’s office says

Kyiv’s mayor has imposed a curfew that will last from Saturday evening until Monday morning without breaks, his office said in a statement. It clarified an announcement earlier in the day that suggested the curfew would last from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. every day. The rules are necessary “for more effective defence of the capital and security of its residents,” the statement said.

- Reuters

7:41 a.m. ET

Poland boycotts World Cup soccer qualifier against Russia

Poland will not play its World Cup soccer qualifier against Russia next month because of “the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine,” the president of Poland’s Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, said Saturday.

Russia is scheduled to play Poland in the semifinals of its strand of the playoffs on March 24 and, if its team advances, would be host to either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 in the Path B final. Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic on Thursday released a joint statement saying Russia should not be allowed to host the qualifiers, but Poland is the first to refuse to play Russia at all, risking effectively withdrawing from the World Cup. Mr. Kulesza said the association was in talks with its Swedish and Czech counterparts regarding the March playoff matches.

Polish national team players expressed their support for the decision. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, whose wife was born in Ukraine, didn’t mince words on Instagram: “I refuse to play against players who choose to represent the values and principles of Russia. I refuse to take part in a sporting event that legitimates the actions of the Russian government.”

-Reuters

7:34 a.m. ET

For German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, war in Ukraine is a political baptism by fire

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz.Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

As the Russia-Ukraine standoff reached a crisis point late last year, Olaf Scholz – a politician few outside his native Germany had ever heard of – was just taking over Angela Merkel’s job as chancellor of Europe’s largest economy. Seemingly indifferent to the Ukraine situation at first, he was accused of being the “weak link” in the anti-Putin alliance. But his decision to stall the certification process for the Russian-built Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline has now struck a major blow to the Putin regime’s energy ambitions in Europe.

Eric Reguly, The Globe’s European bureau chief, took a deeper look at where Mr. Scholz came from and how he has responded to the Russian threat.

- Globe staff