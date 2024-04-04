Skip to main content
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called on Israel, as a democracy, to place the highest value on human life and increase the flow of aid to Gaza, adding that this week's "horrific attack" on World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza must be the last such incident.

