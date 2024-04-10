Skip to main content
Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concern, in an interview broadcast on April 9, over Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions, calling them a 'mistake,' particularly regarding strikes on vehicles and World Central Kitchen aid personnel in Gaza.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos