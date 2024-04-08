Crews begin removing containers from the ship that collapsed Baltimore bridge
Salvage crews on Sunday began removing containers from the deck of the cargo ship that crashed into and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, an important step toward the full reopening of one of the nation’s main shipping lanes.
The Associated Press
