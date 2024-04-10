Skip to main content
The Associated Press

In a cemetery in Deir Al-Balah, grieving mothers spent the first morning of Eid al-Fitr at the grave sides of their dead sons and daughters killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. After morning prayers, Muslims often visit the graves of deceased loved ones during the three day festival that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The Associated Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos