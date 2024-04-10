Grieving relatives spend the first morning of Eid al-Fitr at Deir Al-Balah cemetery
In a cemetery in Deir Al-Balah, grieving mothers spent the first morning of Eid al-Fitr at the grave sides of their dead sons and daughters killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. After morning prayers, Muslims often visit the graves of deceased loved ones during the three day festival that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
The Associated Press
