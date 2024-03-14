Haitians resume daily life during break from violence
People lined up in front of a bank in Port-au-Prince as some businesses reopened during a break from gang violence in the Haitian capital. Public transportation has also resumed and more Haitians could be seen on the streets almost 10 days after gang attacks brought the city to a standstill.
The Associated Press
