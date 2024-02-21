How a 'pacemaker for the brain' helped a woman with crippling depression
Researchers are testing deep brain stimulation as a treatment for people with a severe form of depression. It involves implanting electrodes in the brain which are attached to a device placed under the skin in the chest. Content warning: This video contains mentions of suicide and discussion about depression.
