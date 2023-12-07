Skip to main content

In 2019, The Outlaw Ocean Project embarked on an investigation of Chinese vessels squid fishing in North Korean waters in breach of international sanctions. The evidence collected through the four year investigation into the Chinese fleet, lead them to human rights abuses and forced labour at The Chishan Group, one of China’s largest exporters of squid.

The Outlaw Ocean Project

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos