The volcano in southwestern Iceland that erupted two times in December and January erupted for the third time in less than two months, leaving many people without hot water and even electricity. The lava flowed west, crossing the road that connects Grindavik to Reykjanesbraut, the main road on Reykjanes peninsula between the international airport and the capital, Reykjavik.

