Installation at the site of the Hamas attack in Israel pays tribute to victims and hostages
An installation in memory of victims and hostages of the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 in southern Israel is displayed at the site where the Nova Festival took place. Walking among the photos was Lee Eliyah, whose friend Shoham was killed in the music festival attended by thousands of mainly young people from different parts of the country.
The Associated Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos