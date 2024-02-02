Laos dam threatens World Heritage Site
The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Luang Prabang in Laos attracts tourists from around the world. But just 25 kilometers upstream on the Mekong River which runs through the city, a dam construction site has prompted concerns that it could result in the city losing its UNESCO status.
The Associated Press
