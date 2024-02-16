Navalny’s message: ‘You’re not allowed to give up.’
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was prompted during the filming of a 2022 documentary to speak directly to Russian citizens in the case that he was killed. The outspoken critic of the Kremlin was arrested in 2021 and Russia reported that Navalny felt sick after a walk Friday, lost consciousness at the penal colony in the town of Kharp and later died.
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos