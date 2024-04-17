Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
The Associated Press

The desert nation of the United Arab Emirates attempted to dry out April 17 from the heaviest rain ever recorded there after a deluge flooded out Dubai International Airport, disrupting travel through the world's busiest airfield for international travel.

The Associated Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos