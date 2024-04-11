Skip to main content
The Associated Press

Three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip. Haniyeh accused Israel of acting in “the spirit of revenge and murder.” The Israeli military confirmed it carried out the attack Wednesday. It said the men conducted militant activity in central Gaza, without elaborating. Hamas said four of the leader’s grandchildren were also killed.

