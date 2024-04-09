Trump 'not above the law', Special Counsel tells SCOTUS
The special counsel pursuing federal criminal charges against Donald Trump, for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, filed a U.S. Supreme Court brief on April 8, urging the justices to reject the former president's bid for immunity from prosecution on the principle that 'no person is above the law'.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos