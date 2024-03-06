Uber Eats launches robot delivery service in Tokyo
In the drizzling rain, a green self-driving delivery robot moves through a street in Tokyo. It is on a mission to pick up a meal from a restaurant for an order on Uber Eats. Uber Eats Japan, collaborating with Mitsubishi Electric and delivery robotics firm Cartken, announced the launch of the autonomous delivery robot service starting March 6.
The Associated Press
