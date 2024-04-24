U.S. Senate passes $95-billion Ukraine, Israel aid bill
The U.S. Senate on April 23 approved billions of dollars in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after months of delay, with lawmakers lauding the bipartisan effort in passing the four-bills-in-one package that also clears the way for a potential TikTok ban.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos