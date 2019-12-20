Opinion

Holiday binge-watching guide: More than 60 shows to catch up on, all available to stream

TV critic John Doyle offers the most notable series, mini-series, one-off dramas, comedies, docs, stand-up specials and hard-to-define TV, all available to stream, view online or on demand. Whether you’re looking for serious-minded content, fun or overlooked gems, start your holiday binge-watching here