Flu season pushes B.C. hospital admission to record levels
British Columbia's health minister said on Jan. 10 that hospitals are dealing with a record number of in-patients as the province's flu season nears its peak. Health Minister Adrian Dix says respiratory cases have been filling up wards but they’re also setting records for surgeries.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos