Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

British Columbia's health minister said on Jan. 10 that hospitals are dealing with a record number of in-patients as the province's flu season nears its peak. Health Minister Adrian Dix says respiratory cases have been filling up wards but they’re also setting records for surgeries.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos