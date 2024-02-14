Skip to main content
The Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto unveiled a $130-million overhaul of the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal. The renovation will heavily alter the entrance on Bloor Street, as well as create a larger main lobby and event space. The museum will remain open through construction, which starts in February and continue for three years.

