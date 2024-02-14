A sneak peek into the ROM's major renovation of the Crystal and main floor
The Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto unveiled a $130-million overhaul of the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal. The renovation will heavily alter the entrance on Bloor Street, as well as create a larger main lobby and event space. The museum will remain open through construction, which starts in February and continue for three years.
The Globe and Mail
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos