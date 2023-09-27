Trudeau apologizes in Parliament over honouring of man who fought in Nazi unit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on behalf of Parliament Wednesday after a member of a Nazi unit was honoured during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. House Speaker Anthony Rota took full responsibility for inviting Yaroslav Hunka, and later resigned. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre challenged Trudeau on what background checks were made on people present for Zelensky’s speech.

The Globe and Mail