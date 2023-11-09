Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Liberal MPs Anthony Housefather and Ben Carr on Nov. 8 spoke of antisemitism and the fear it is driving in their communities. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in Canada right now is terrifying and unacceptable.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos