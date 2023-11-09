MPs say Jewish Canadians have never been this scared as antisemitism rises
Liberal MPs Anthony Housefather and Ben Carr on Nov. 8 spoke of antisemitism and the fear it is driving in their communities. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in Canada right now is terrifying and unacceptable.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos