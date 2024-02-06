A year after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey, a massive rebuilding effort is still trudging along. The quake caused widespread destruction and the loss of over 53,000 lives. It lasted for 85 seconds and was followed by more than 570 aftershocks within 24 hours — including a magnitude 7.5 temblor to the north of the original epicenter in Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province.

The Associated Press