Mitch McConnell freezes up again during news conference
Republican Senator Mitch McConnell froze for the second time in public on Wednesday. At a news conference in Kentucky, the Senate minority leader was unable to respond to a question regarding his reelection. McConnell also froze in July at a news conference in Washington.
