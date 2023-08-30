Skip to main content

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell froze for the second time in public on Wednesday. At a news conference in Kentucky, the Senate minority leader was unable to respond to a question regarding his reelection. McConnell also froze in July at a news conference in Washington.

