Netanyahu rejects Hamas ceasefire demand, opposes Palestinian statehood
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement on Jan. 21 in which he said he stressed in his conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Jan. 19 that he rejects Hamas demands for a cease-fire, Israeli forces' withdrawal and the release of Palestinians held by Israel in exchange for the remaining hostages.
The Associated Press
