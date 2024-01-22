Skip to main content
The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement on Jan. 21 in which he said he stressed in his conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Jan. 19 that he rejects Hamas demands for a cease-fire, Israeli forces' withdrawal and the release of Palestinians held by Israel in exchange for the remaining hostages.

The Associated Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos