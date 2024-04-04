Russia launches drone attack on Kharkiv, killing four, Ukrainian authorities say
A nighttime Russian attack using Iranian-designed drones killed four people and wounded 12 in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, local authorities said. Shahed drones smashed into two apartment buildings in the city near the Russian border that has frequently been targeted during more than two years of war.
The Associated Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos