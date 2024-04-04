Skip to main content
A nighttime Russian attack using Iranian-designed drones killed four people and wounded 12 in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, local authorities said. Shahed drones smashed into two apartment buildings in the city near the Russian border that has frequently been targeted during more than two years of war.

