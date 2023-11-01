Trudeau says the price of justice for Israel cannot be suffering for all Palestinians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says civilians in Gaza are facing catastrophic conditions, though he is encouraged by signs foreign nationals are being allowed to leave. Rob Oliphant, the Liberal parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs, says that while Canadians weren't among the first movement of foreign nationals out of Gaza, he is hopeful they will be able to leave in the next few days. (Nov. 1, 2023)
The Canadian Press
