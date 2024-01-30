Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland and Justice Minister Arif Virani said on Jan. 29 they agree with a parliamentary committee that says Canada is not ready to expand medical assistance in dying to those whose sole underlying illness is a mental disorder. They say Ottawa will come up with a plan to lay out a new timeline before the expansion is set to take effect in March.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos