Canada not ready to expand eligibility for assisted dying, say Liberal ministers
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland and Justice Minister Arif Virani said on Jan. 29 they agree with a parliamentary committee that says Canada is not ready to expand medical assistance in dying to those whose sole underlying illness is a mental disorder. They say Ottawa will come up with a plan to lay out a new timeline before the expansion is set to take effect in March.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos