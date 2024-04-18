Muslim valedictorian urges Californian university to allow her speech
The University of Southern California canceled Muslim student Asna Tabassum's valedictorian speech this week– citing campus safety concerns and passions around the latest Middle East conflict. In an April 17 interview with Reuters, Tabassum urged the school to reconsider.
